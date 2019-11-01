Mnangagwa aware of plot to oust him

President Mnangagwa has said that he was aware of a plot by purportedly Generation 40 (G40) remnants in the ruling party to remove him from power.

Addressing the party’s Youth League Assembly in Harare on Thursday, Mnangagwa urged the youths to identify and “flush out” every member who was deemed G40.

Speaking at the same event, the Youth League boss, Pupurai Togarepi said everyone who does not believe in Mnangagwa’s vision must just leave the party. He said:

We are hunting with dogs that are not ours. They are busy making their own political names. We have some in government and the party who are now concentrating on building their own power bases and their corrupt deals. They become angry when we name and shame them because they do not respect that you are the leader. They sit with MPs plotting against your vision.

This comes amidst reports that there are some ZANU PF bigwigs who are sabotaging Mnangagwa so that he can be viewed as a failure to attract the masses’ anger.