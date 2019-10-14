Mnangagwa appoints SB Moyo, Chinamasa

President Mnangagwa who is the current SADC Chair for Politics has appointed General SB Moyo as SADC Election Observer Mission Head for Botswana elections to be held tomorrow.

This was confirmed by Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Shepherd Gwenzi who said:

The Republic of Zimbabwe, as Sadc Chair on the Organ of Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation will lead the Sadc Elections Observer Mission to the presidential, provincial and legislative elections to be held on October 15, 2019 in Botswana. His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, the Chairperson of the Sadc Organ of Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation mandated Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr S.B Moyo the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to lead the SEOM to the Republic of Botswana from the period running from 9-30 October, 2019.

The Head of Mission will be accompanied by Cde Patrick Chinamasa who will be the alternate Head of Mission and Senior Government official.