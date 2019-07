Former Director of State Residences, Douglas Tapfuma has been denied bail.

He has been remanded in custody to the 15th of August 2019.

Tapfuma who welcomed President Mnangagwa from exile following 2017 Zimbabwe coup was arrested yesterday on allegations of abuse of office after he fraudulently imported personal vehicles using a government privileges.

He is the second top government official to be nabbed for corruption after Tourism and hospitality minister Prisca Mupfumira.