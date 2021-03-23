Zimbabwe’s honorary consul to Belarus, Alexander Zingman, has been arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after a private meeting with former president Joseph Kabila. The businessman and alleged arms dealer has close links to Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

In 2019, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Zingman honorary consul and officiated at the opening of his offices in the capital Minsk. Zingman, who was arrested in the southern city of Lubumbashi, has been central to Mnangagwa’s opaque multi-million-dollar deals with Belarus.

Zingman’s arrest in the DRC,following his meeting with Kabila,comes three weeks after the former Congolese leader quietly sneaked into Zimbabwe for private discussions with Mnangagwa,as exclusively revealed by The NewsHawks.

DRC authorities are yet to disclose Zingman’s charge.

