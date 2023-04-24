Over the weekend, a fatal accident occurred involving members of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s escort team.

Two members died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries when the Toyota Prado they were travelling in collided with a stationary haulage truck along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, about 15km from Kwekwe.

The driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and crash into the truck.

The deceased were identified as Edmore Nyamadzawo Chingwaro (37) and Sorobhi Chirima (46), while the injured passengers, Zvidzai Gava (43) and Tasiyana Makanganwa (40), were airlifted to Harare for further treatment after initial treatment at Kwekwe General Hospital.

The police confirmed the accident and said that more details would be released soon. Zimbabwe has been experiencing a spate of fatal road accidents, which are often attributed to human error, poorly maintained vehicles, and roads.