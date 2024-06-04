President, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has addressed the South Korea-African Summit in Seoul.

In his speech, Mnangagwa stressed Zimbabwe’s readiness to cooperate with South Korea in a mutually beneficial partnership.

He underscored Zimbabwe’s open business and friendly foreign policy, both of which should facilitate sharing models of development and resources through joint investments and Beneficiation programmes.

Mnangagwa added, that Zimbabwe’s broad beneficiation thrust in agriculture and mining, coupled with Korea’s strategies on climate-proofing, should provide natural conditions for lasting partnership.

Science and innovation, said the President, is yet another platform for cooperation.

Zwnews