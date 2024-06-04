The Transport and Infrastructural Development ministry has officially implemented new regulations stipulating fees through Statutory Instrument 98 of 2024 starting from June 1.

Flights passing through the Zimbabwean airspace without landing are now required to pay fees, with recreation flights also required to pay at least US$31 to the government.

“Any person who flies any aircraft within the Flight Information Region (FIR) shall be liable to payment of en-route navigation fees to the director-general,” the notice read.

“The director-general shall, in terms of these regulations, determine the fees payable in respect of each aircraft or flight.

“The fees shall be payable in United States dollars in respect of a foreign registered aircraft, and in the case of Zimbabwe registered aircraft, the fees shall be payable in United States dollars or the equivalent local currency.

“In the case of an aircraft intending to fly across the FIR without landing, enroute fees shall be payable in advance.”

The notice adds: “In respect of flights conducted solely for the purpose of recreation (gliding, parachuting, ballooning, etc) or training (training on instruments, general flying, circuits, etc) the fee for each flight by Zimbabwean registered aircraft, US$31, and by foreign registered aircraft, US$31.”

According to the notice, flights going for rescue missions and disaster management are exempted from paying the fees.

The new fee structure is expected to impact both domestic and international airlines operating within Zimbabwe’s airspace.

By delineating precise methods for calculating the distance flown in the flight information region, the regulations ensure a standardised approach to fee assessments.

