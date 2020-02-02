South Africa’s prominent opposition figure, Mmusi Maimane has hit out at Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa for ‘failing to sit down’ with main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa in the pursuit of resolving the political crisis characterising the troubled southern African nation.

The former DA front-man said Mnangagwa apparently lacks good faith in his hyped pronouncements to solve the crises facing Zimbabwe. Maimane who controversially quit the DA last year, was responding to an article that appeared in an online publication which rightly said Mnangagwa has been meeting with representatives of the arguably less popular Political Actors’ Dialogue (Polad) at his farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe, while concurrently shunning Chamisa.

“This is what makes your talks a sham (Mnangagwa)”, he said in comments posted on his Twitter handle.



Maimane, who made history in 2015 by becoming the first black person to lead the DA, also claimed that Chamisa got 2.6 million votes in the disputed 2018 presidential elections controversially won by Mnangagwa.

” Failure to sit down with the MDC demonstrates a lack of good faith to resolve the issues in (Zimbabwe). MDC was the only other party to get representation in parliament. (Chamisa) had 2.6 million of the Presidential election votes”, said the ex-DA leader.

Maimane is on record expressing dissatisfaction over the manner in which the South African government has handled the Zimbabwe political crisis.

Zwnews