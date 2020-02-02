Main opposition MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, turns 42 today, Sunday 2 February 2020. The lawyer-cum-political leader, who in 2018 gave incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa a good run for his money in the disputed presidential elections, said in an earlier tweet that ‘we have fought and won many battles together’.

“Today in 1978 I was given a special gift from God.I thank God as I thank you all my dear friends for standing with me through it all. We have fought and won many battles.We will fight more, win more and even celebrate more.Better days are coming”, Chamisa said, signing off with the trademark hashtag, God Is in It.

By as early as 0001 am, the party’s all-powerful National Council had already conveyed it’s congratulatory birthday messages to the MDC leader via social media.

“The National Council and the entire MDC family wishes you a happy birthday. Happy Birthday President Nelson Chamisa”, said the wing. The outspoken MDC leader was born to Alice and Sylvanus Chamisa on February 2, 1978, at Silveira Mission in rural Gutu, Masvingo province. He is married to Sithokozile and the couple has a son Ashley.

