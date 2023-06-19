Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says there is more in being a father than sowing seeds in women’s wombs.

In his message marking Father’s Day, Mliswa said fatherhood is a lot deeper, it’s about putting in the time and being there for your children, prioritising, sacrificing and dedicating.

Read his thread below:

“Dear Nortonians and the nation at large, I wish all the Fathers and those who have stepped into the role as Father, a HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!

Happy Heavenly Father’s Day to those who have run their race& are no longer with us, your memories remain etched in our hearts& minds forever.

But what is Fatherhood? Fatherhood is not just about being a man and sowing your seed, that’s the easy part! Fatherhood is a lot deeper, it’s about putting in the time and being there for your children, prioritising, sacrificing and dedicating.

It’s about nurturing, supporting and guiding. No matter how many followers you may have on social media, your number one followers are your children as YOU are their greatest influencer.

It is not about how much money you make, it’s about having a close relationship, an unbreakable bond with your children.

Fatherhood is about building the next generation to become better than you. You need to work hard because all you can give to your children is what you have.

Daughters often want to marry men like their fathers. Do you want your daughter to marry a man like you? Sons strive to emulate their fathers, do you want your son to be like you?

Look in the mirror, is the person looking back at you the legacy you want to leave your children.

Dad – Damn Awesome Dude – “a son’s first hero, and a daughter’s first love”. No matter the circumstance, be a good and wise Father to all the children under your sphere of influence as your power in your child’s life is unmatched.

And it is not just about the children, Fatherhood is a balancing act between the children and respecting and supporting their mother(s). For those women who have been forced into the role of Fatherhood by an absent man and are now doing double duties, do not despair.

You are strong, worthy & you are enough. You are acknowledged & appreciated. It is easier to build strong children than to repair a broken man or woman with daddy issues. So on this Father’s Day 2023, be celebrated and reflect. Fatherhood starts by being the best version of YOU!

