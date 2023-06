The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a cyber crime suspect Trynos Muzanenhamo after a chase in Chiendambuya, Headlands.

According to police, Muzanenhamo who was once employed by a mobile phone operator company, used various techniques to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi appealed to members of public who would succumbed to phone or whatsapp hackings, identity theft, etc to report to nearest police station.

Zwnews