Chillspot Records producer Tafadzwa ‘Ribhe’ Mandaza is at Harare Magistrates Court where he is facing rape charges.

He is accused of raping a 14 year old girl.

Mandaza is being represented by Dumisani Mthombeni and is appearing in court shortly.

Chill Spot Records is a celebrated Zimdancehall and reggae music production house.

The award winning music production house is credited for its contribution to the growth and recognition of the Zimdancehall music genre.

More details to follow…