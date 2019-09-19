Missing Zim Doctor: Peter Magombeyi “released by the regime”

Dr Peter Magombeyi has been found alive. He has turned up in Nyabira, near Inkomo Army Barracks some 33km north west of Harare.

The acting President of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association was reported missing on Saturday 14 September.

Magombeyi is said to have been dumped at a place he does not know and is looking for transport to Harare.

Dr Peter Magombeyi was described as “disoriented and unsure where he is” by a colleague who spoke to him, before it was established that he is in Nyabira, a village on the road from Harare to Chinhoyi.

As if to acknowledge that Zimbabwe authorities are behind the kidnapping, Government Minister and Mnangagwa ally Energy Mutodi announced early today that “the missing Doctor was suppossed to find his way home.”

Doctor Pedzisai Ruhanya then hinted that the “regime was about to release the missing physician.”

He wrote: