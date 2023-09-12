0 0

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Binga is investigating a case of murder in which Alumbweleza Munkombwe (14) was found dead with a deep cut on the back in the bush near Mabobolo Secondary School on 09/09/23.

The victim was last seen coming from school on 07/09/23 at about 1530 hours.

Police have since arrested Remember Dube (27) in connection with this case.

In other news, ZRP has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 10/09/23 at the 36 kilometre peg along Harare Shamva Road where two people died whilst four others were injured.

A Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle veered off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its roof.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for post mortem while the injured are admitted at a local clinic in Harare.

Zwnews