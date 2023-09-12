0 0

The police in Bulawayo has arrested six people in connection with the violence that rocked Highlanders, Dynamos game over the weekend leading to the abandonment of the match at Barbourfields.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi has warned political players against politicising the matter or taking advantage to stir trouble.

He said police officers took precautionary steps to avoid stampede by not firing teargas in the stadium, but warned that all perpetrators will be brought to book.

Zwnews