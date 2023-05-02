Zimbabwe’s Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare officials came under fire from workers at a May Day gathering in Harare yesterday as they were booed and disrupted by the crowd from addressing them.

The governing party’s government is unpopular among the country’s urban working class due to its alleged poor leadership, governance and policy failures which have fuelled unemployment, poverty and suffering.

Zanu PF is now effectively a rural ruling party after it lost the urban working class two decades ago.

Apparently, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba called the workers

“How are lumpens workers? Merely because they have congregated on Workers Day???,” said Charamba through his Twitter account Toedza Zvimwe.

Meanwhile, a lumpen is or relating to dispossessed and uprooted individuals cut off from the economic and social class with which they might normally be identified or a member of the crude and uneducated lowest class of society.

Apparently, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa called for political tolerance after the officials were booed.

