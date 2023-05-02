Former Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Walter Mzembi has rubbished claims that the Generation 40 (G40) is dead.

He was responding to an alleged claim by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana that the G40 is dead.

“If G40 is dead as Nick Mangwana claims then Zanu PF itself is dead!,” Said Mzembi.

Mzembi believes G40 is much alive as before, and very much into the current ZANU PF corridors.

He recently claimed that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is heading to the polls on the shoulders of G40 and their remnants.

Mzembi said all the key people who supported the coup that brought up Mnangagwa have fallen by the wayside.

“It is clear from ZANU PF Primary election results that the cadres who supported the Coup have fallen and realistically Mnangagwa will proceed to elections propped by G40 cadres or their

reincarnations or remnants. Ndozviripo. Goodnight,” he said.

Zwnews