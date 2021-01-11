Harare, 11 January 2021, The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) would like to advise the public that it has now imposed restrictions regarding the movement of COVID-19 dead bodies ahead of burial in the country.

In order to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, a body will now be buried in the town or city where the death would have occurred. This decision would ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is contained.

Below are the protocols to be observed during the burial process:

1.The Police will only clear body movements for burial straight from a funeral parlour or hospital mortuary to the burial site.

2. No body viewing will be allowed.

3. Bodies will not be taken home.

4. The public is urged to keep a distance of 4 metres as the body is lowered into the grave by either city health of funeral parlour officials.



5. The grave site will be disinfected before and after the burial.

6. Gatherings at funerals have been reduced to strictly 30 people.

7. For those who want to transport the body for burial outside the city or town of death, they should ensure that the body is hermetically sealed in a triple coffin before collection of body from funeral parlour or hospital mortuary.

Police Commanders in all provinces have been advised to ensure that the Government’s directive is complied with. The public is accordingly informed of this important message.

