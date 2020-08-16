In May 2019 President Mnangagwa and General SB Moyo stole USD1,2 billion dollars disguised as a State loan from SOTIC INTERNATIONAL, fronted by Kuda Tagwirei. The theft was structured by SB, using NOIC assets as mortgage. Chasi found out, tried to reverse it and got fired yesterday.

Prof Jonathan Moyo provides full details below:

Below & in the next hours, days, maybe even weeks & months, I’ll share with you the true story of why Mnangagwa yesterday criminally fired @fortunechasi as Minister of Energy & Power Development. The criminality involves the theft of at least USD 1,2 billion!