Minister Cain Mathema sleeps at US$250 a day hotel since Sept 2018

There are reports that Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema has been staying in a Harare Hotel since last year at the taxpayers’ expense.

Mathema has been staying at Rainbow Towers in Harare since September 2018 when he was appointed into cabinet by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to reports by Zimlive he is said to be staying in an expensive suite charging US$250 a day.

Said a source:

“Mathema does not own a house in Harare and the hotel is his home since September 2018. In fact he does not own a house anywhere, other than a small flat in Bulawayo which his ex-wife Musa Ncube held onto after they divorced. “When he was a provincial minister for Matabeleland North, he lived in the village in Tsholotsho and would drive up and down to Bulawayo daily.”

Government spokesman Nick Mangwana said there was nothing special about Mathema’s hotel stay.