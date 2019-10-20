Rare Pictures: Chamisa, Tsvangirai introducing MDC to villagers in 2000

Posted and shared by Pedzisai Ruhanya.

He wrote:

The patience and rise of Wamba, @nelsonchamisa. He is where he is not by coincidence but through patience, discipline and endurance and remaining obedient to the struggle and the VISIONARY Tsvangirai. A personal biography from the villager is loading. Kuzipigwa!

In 2000 Hauna Honde Valley just afternoon launching MDC. There massive was violence and diplomacy was not in Wamba DNA as youth leader. Here is him with the visionary Morgan and the villager took the pictures. You see, this Zaka villager is not a spectator and will reveal more.