A new study by the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute titled “Transition Politics in the post-Mugabe Era” has found that the voice of the military is supreme in transition politics.

The ZDI is an independent institution that conducts research into public policy.

The new research also found that citizens have experienced a dramatic intensification of militarisation, deployment of naked force and intimidating deterrence in all key centres of transition politics in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, The NewsHawks also reports that a total of 72% of the sampled respondents indicated that their rights have been grossly infringed whenever the military is deployed by the Mnangagwa administration.

Apparently, the country’s courts recently ordered the government to put mechanism for the establishment of a complaints platform to deal with human rights abuses by state agents.

Like 224 Dislike 28

92968

0

0

cookie-check

Military voice supreme in post-Mugabe era- ZDI

no