Zimbabwe has only opened international airports to passenger traffic while land borders remain closed to human traffic for the time being.

Only commercial traffic, diplomats and returning residents are allowed passage across the land borders, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe confirmed yesterday, with the public health regulations put in place at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic still in place.

With most sectors including schools and the wider economy being opened up, Government is expected to give direction on the reopening of land borders at some stage once all necessary measures are in place.

“We haven’t opened the border at Beitbridge as yet. The border is open to commercial cargo, diplomats and returning residents.

“In fact, the regulations as stipulated by the current lockdown precautions still stand. However, the issue will be discussed in due course,” said Minister Kazembe.

Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu also said only airports were open for tourist arrivals.

“As far as we are concerned we have only opened airports for tourists and the rest of the borders remain open only to commercial not general human traffic,” he said.

A total of 9 331 Zimbabweans have between March and September returned by road via Beitbridge Border Post and were tested and quarantined in provincial centres countrywide.

Before the start of the lockdown in March, half a million people a year crossed the Limpopo at Beitbridge.

Lately there has been a lot of hype among people in Sadc countries on the re-opening of Beitbridge Border Post, after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced recently that South Africa would reopen some borders today for business and tourism travel, but under stringent conditions and health checks.

Chirundu and Kariba border post authorities have been looking at their systems so these posts can be opened fairly quickly once the go-ahead is given forpassenger traffic through land border posts.

Regional immigration officer Joshua Chibundu said they are waiting for instructions from their head office for any developments to take place.

