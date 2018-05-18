Military Might Decree Mnangagwa Election Winner…Even If Chamisa Wins

COLOGNE/VANCOUVER- Hardline military securocrats aligned to the ruling Zanu PF party, may reportedly ignore any presidential election outcome that disfavours incumbent caretaker, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and could be ready to decree his victory, as the army was very instrumental in removing former leader, Robert Mugabe, who was on the verge of turning the presidency into a family dynasty last year, Spotlight Zimbabwe, has been told.

By Itai Mushekwe/Nancy Mabaya

A decree is a style of governance allowing quick, unchallenged creation of law by a single person or group, and is used primarily by autocrats, absolute monarchs and military leaders.

Security sector sources privy to the matter, this week revealed that top hawks not only in the army but government, including Mnangagwa’s inner circle are not buying into the idea of a possible opposition victory in the forthcoming presidential polls, as they consider the leadership to be too “greenhorn” and risk placing the country at the mercy of “imperialist forces bent on recolonising Zimbabwe” due to their inexperience in government, and suspicious links to Washington, where MDC Alliance leader and presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, visited early this year, and came under fire from Zanu PF, who accused him of lobbying for the retention of U.S economic sanctions against Harare.

Furthermore, the military is also now said to be demanding to have a permanent slot in the country’s presidium, and if approved by the ruling party, will see one of the vice presidents position becoming a preserve for a high ranking general, crossing over into politics after serving as army commander. Vice president, Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga, is the first Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) former commander, to be promoted into the VP’s office last December. If the reported military presidium request is met, current ZDF boss, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, is easily in line for the country’s vice presidency, once Chiwenga is elevated to president, our sources said.

“The military did not launch Operation Restore Legacy for no reason,” said a senior official based at Defence House, which is home to the ministry of defence. “Yes it was about unseating President Robert Mugabe, who was about to hand over power to his wife, but the bigger picture was for the military to become not just a stakeholder, but stockholder of the political and government process in this country. It is not new, many other countries have military officials serving in influential government positions. This is a new doctrine, which the minister of defence (Chiwenga) has given birth to. The opposition is unlikely to win power nor the coming elections given these new developments. There are hardliners who will not accept an MDC Alliance victory, and are willing to decree our president the winner. Our people do not know, that elections are also a national security issue. So don’t be surprised if any unfavourable poll outcome is ignored.”

Spotlight Zimbabwe, has also heard that win or lose, Zanu PF under Mnangagwa is already planning and has put final touches to a possible mega coalition government, to end feared civil disorder, strife, protests and looting sprees likely to greet the poll result announcement by August, according to government intelligence gathering.

Our information shows that plans are afoot by Mnangagwa to form the mega government, which will accommodate all the key protagonists from the opposition, such as Chamisa, National People’s Party (NPP) leader, Joice Mujuru, MDC leader, Thokozani Khupe, Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA) president, Nkosana Moyo, among others.

Only Zapu leader, Dumiso Dabengwa, for no clear reasons has been axed from the table of the mooted mega coalition, probably for refusing to work with Mnangagwa last year, and declining to be one of his vice presidents, we are told.

This publication has it on good authority that proponents of the mega government, are throwing the idea of introducing an additional vice president from the opposition to the mooted administration, a prime minister, and three deputy prime ministers.

The country had it’s first experiment with a coalition administration during the Government of National Unity (GNU) era, that was formed on 13 February 2009 following the inaugurations of the late Morgan Tsvangirai as Prime Minister and Thokozani Khupe and Arthur Mutambara as Deputy Prime Ministers.

“Government is in panic mood because of the threat and risk of countrywide protests, once the presidential election results come out, all in full glare of international election observers, monitors and media,” said a former minister who declined to be named, because of his new position in the current administration. “From what I know pre-emptive measures have been put in place, and should things escalate and run out of control, a state of emergence can be declared, and the possible lock down of major cities and towns under government curfew.”

Zimbabweans staged riots triggered by a wave of price escalations and extortionate taxes in 1998. At least 10 people were killed during the demonstrations which saw the army deploying tanks on the streets. Observers fear that come elections Harare, might turn out to be Rio de Janeiro, which in Februray this year was put under military charge, after Brazilian president Michel Temer, signed a decree for the intervention, following a rise in street crime and drug gang violence.

The military stands accused by critics for taking over control of most civilian structures of government, and that all the country’s decisions are made by the security establishment, at its KGVI Barracks headquarters now renamned Josiah Tongogara Barracks. Only last month National Patriotic Front (NPF) spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire, reinforced the allegation.

“There is a contribution that I want to make, which I think is very fundamental,” said Mawarire during a political debate in the capital. “The arrogance that Mutsvangwa (President Mnangagwa’s special advisor) is displaying shows something which is very fundamental, and he gave it out when he addressed some intellectuals at Sapes. He told all of us including diplomats that, decisions in this country are made at KGVI. Whether they are political, electoral, economic, they are made at KGVI. spotlight zimbabwe