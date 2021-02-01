As the country continues to receive precipitation, the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has predicted heavy rains of up to 30mm within 24 hours across the country today.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the MSD said thunderstorms coupled with strong winds are expected to pound much of the country, with the probability of flash floods very high.

Meanwhile, the current downpours being experienced countrywide have also left a trail of destruction in some areas.

Several homes have been marooned, especially those built in wetlands and low lying areas.

In some places people have been swept away, while trying to cross flooded rivers.

Public infrastructures have not been spared either, schools have been destroyed and bridges swept away.

Two people died yesterday when they were swept away after Iron Duke Dam near Glendale in Mashonaland Central, partially collapsed following heavy rains that have been pounding the area in recent days.

Apparently, the government says it will help those sold unsuitable and undeveloped stands by land barons backed by corrupt urban councils with temporary shelter while the permanent solutions of getting their money back and being allocated legal stands are implemented.

MSD head of forecast James Ngoma said there will be a shift in the prevailing airflow which will result in unstable south-west and later south-east airflow becoming dominant and bringing heavy rainfall countrywide.

The Statement read:

From the prevailing predominantly north-easterly airflow, a sharp shift in wind regimes is expected late tomorrow afternoon.

This should see more moisture being driven into the south-western part of the country as south-westerly winds begin to strengthen and later veer into south-easterlies.

Heavy rains (in excess of 30mm) are expected almost countrywide. Scattered thunderstorms coupled with strong winds are expected along and to the north of the main watershed, namely in areas such as Matabeleland North, northern parts of the Midlands, northern areas of Manicaland, Harare and Bulawayo Metropolitan as well as all Mashonaland provinces.

Morning rain is forecast for provinces such as Matabeleland South, Masvingo and southern areas of Manicaland.

It should be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler than of late. Please take due precaution and always monitor your immediate environment.

-Chronicle/ Zwnews