The President Joe Biden administration has responded to the call by Harare for sanctions imposed on the Southern African country to be lifted, saying unless Zimbabwean leaders mend their ways, the restrictive measures are going to remain.

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member, Jim Risch, R-Idaho responding to the recent march against sanctions conducted across Zimbabwe said:

“SADC’s #Zimbabwe anti-sanctions day was a day of solidarity for #Zim’s most corrupt #humanrights abusers.

“Despite their self-serving efforts, sanctions remain.

“A change will only occur when the gov’t embarks on genuine democratic reforms and stops abusing its citizens.”

Zimbabwe together with the regional bloc Southern Africa Development Community set aside 25 October as the day to call for the removal of sanctions.

Meanwhile, the American government is on record saying it is not the so-called sanctions that has brought the Zimbabwean economy on its knees, but corruption.

“Zimbabwe loses up to US$1 billion per year due to #corruption. Corruption deters foreign direct investment.

“U.S. companies decide where and when to invest based on a conducive and lucrative business environment,” the US embassy in Harare said sometime in 2019.

Zwnews