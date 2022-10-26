Image: eNewsdesk

Gigi Lamayne has disclosed things she will do in bid to make her husband happy once they are married.

She announced a host of things among them food as what she will use to treat her husband.

“Dear future hubby: You better know ima pack lunch for you. 9-5? chicken and mayo.

“Hospitality overtime? A joint and homemade pizza Mreppa/ Dj? Shisha and ribs. . Who am I forgetting guys?” she tweeted.

Apparently, her sentiments left some of her fans confused, while others urged her on.

Gigi hopes to be married despite the heartbreak she’s suffered at the hands of men.

Recently she confirmed being lesbian as she flaunted her girlfriend.

With the above, it’s vague if Gigi is bisexual or heterosexual.

