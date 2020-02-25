If there is one thing parents and guardians of pupils enrolled at Bota Primary School in Masvingo will not have to worry about, it is forking out money from their own pockets to pay school fees in the year 2020.

This comes after flamboyant televangelist Uebert Angel and his wife Beverly paid school fees- including levies- for all the 1 026 pupils enrolled at Bota, for the whole year.

The debatably influential pastoral couple made the donation last week, under the auspices of their charitable organisation, The Uebert Angel Foundation.

The donation is expected to go a long way in bringing relief to villagers in the area who are nonetheless, exempted from the day-to-day horrors of Zimbabwe’s continually worsening economic situation, made even worse by the drought which characterised the apparently failed 2019/20 cropping season.

Bota school headmistress, a Mbindi expressed her elation following the timely donation which she described as ‘an act of God’.

Said Mbindi:

“It is something that has never happened to me, in all my years as a head, to have people taking away the burden of other parents at that scale. This can only be an act of God. We thank Prophet Angel and his wife Prophetess BeBe Angel for this amazing work.”

The latest development comes hardly a month after the Angels made an identical gesture by paying school fees for the whole year for over 797 pupils enrolled at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands, in Mashonaland East province.

The donations are part of the Uebert Angel Foundation’s ‘Adopt-a-School’ initiative, which has not only been confined to schools, but also extends to tertiary learning institutions as well.

“This is just one of the many philanthropic endeavours of Prophet Angel. In fact in addition to this We now have a total database of 2161 students in Zimbabwe alone, in addition Prophet Angel is also paying school fees for 78 university students. So far this year the foundation he runs has adopted 2 schools and by the end of year we aim to have adopted many more schools that we will be offering such assistance,” said Uebert Angel Foundation Zimbabwe representative, Pastor Felix.

Agencies