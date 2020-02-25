Barely three days after five people perished in a car crash along the Harare-Bulawayo highway near Gweru, a driver of an ex-Japanese CRV Honda vehicle was on Monday crushed to death after the jallopy he was traveling in was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck approximately 500 metres away from the same spot that witnessed the bloody accident.

According to witnesses, the driver of the haulage truck escaped unhurt albeit the fact that his truck subsequently caught fire following the collision. The accident occured at the 272-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo highway, proxy to Gweru town.

Joseph Tazivei, one of the witnesses, who operates a garden close to the highway said the now deceased driver of a Harare-bound Honda CRV swerved towards the direction of the haulage truck, failed to apply brakes and collided with the truck which was facing towards Gweru.

Said Tazvirei:

“I was busy going about my errands in the garden when I saw the CRV swerving encroaching to the lane where the haulage truck was coming from, in the Harare direction. I saw the head-on and as we dashed to the scene, we witnessed that the driver of the CRV had been thrown out of his vehicle lying lifelessly on the tarmac and one could hardly recognise him.”

Acting provincial police spokesperson for Midlands, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the accident and labelled human error as the scapegoat for the crash

Agencies