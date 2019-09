The opposition MDC Alliance’s candidate in the Glen View South parliamentary by-election, Vincent Tsvangirai, has won the seat.

According to Open Parliament of Zimbabwe, Mr Tsvangirai, son to the founding father of MDC got 3 474 votes, while a ZANU PF candidate garnered 1 534 votes.

Final election results:

MDC – 3 474

ZANU PF – 1 534

Independent – 64

LEAD – 58

UANC – 34

Freezim Nyamayedenga – 31

ZAPU Retiwa – 17

Independent B Kasema -14- Open Parly