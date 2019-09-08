General Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

General Constantino Chiwenga yesterday described Robert Mugabe as an “iconic leader of African emancipation” who empowered the nation through the land reform programme “at the risk of his own life and position”.

In a condolence message to President Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s family and the people of Zimbabwe, VP Chiwenga, who is presently receiving treatment in China, said the former founding President prosecuted the liberation struggle with distinction after taking over the reins of the party in 1977.

“It is with a deep sense of sorrow and shock that I learnt of the untimely passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President Cde RG Mugabe, on 6 September 2019. Cde Mugabe was the liberator of Zimbabwe, who upon taking the reins of leadership of Zanu in 1977, led the prosecution of the liberation struggle with distinction until the attainment of national independence in 1980. He will remain our founding father and iconic leader of African emancipation.”

