MDC-T Leader, Douglas Mwonzora, Sued by Ex-Lover for Alleged Neglect of 9-Year-Old Son

The leader of the MDC-T opposition party, Douglas Mwonzora, finds himself entangled in legal proceedings following accusations of neglecting his nine-year-old son by his former partner, Getrude Chuma. The revelation surfaced during a court session presided over by Harare magistrate Meenal Narotam, where Chuma sought a monthly maintenance payment of US$1,500 from Mwonzora.

Chuma argued that Mwonzora possesses the financial capacity to fulfill the requested amount, pointing to his roles as a political party president, ownership of a farm in Nyanga, and directorship at a law firm where he practices.

In her testimony, Chuma also revealed Mwonzora’s insistence on enrolling their son in a private school, despite allegedly falling short on tuition payments.

Additionally, the court was informed of Mwonzora’s purported blocking of Chuma’s communications.

In Mwonzora’s absence, Magistrate Narotam granted Chuma’s application, ordering the politician to pay US$500 per month for maintenance and to fully cover their son’s school fees.

