Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader Douglas Mwonzora’s political career could end this year after he failed to field candidates in all Zimbabwe constituencies due to the party’s financial troubles.

The party’s information and publicity secretary, Witness Dube, told Voice of America (VOA) Studio 7 in an interview that they were unable to pay nomination fees for all their candidates across the country by the close of the Nomination Court. Dube could not provide further details and referred the press to the party’s president, Mwonzora. He said:

We failed to pay nomination fees for all our candidates across the country by close of the Nomination Court. Please get details from the president.

The party’s secretary general, Tapiwa Mashakada, issued a statement to all MDC-T provinces, advising all candidates to leave their forms at ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) offices and disperse. Read the statement:

Due to circumstances beyond our control, all candidates are now advised to leave their forms at ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) offices and disperse. Further communication will be issued regarding the legal status of their nomination papers in view of non-payment. Any inconvenience suffered is most sincerely regretted.

Mwonzora had previously indicated that they were ready for the council, parliamentary, and presidential elections.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), bitter rivals, have successfully filed their nomination papers at the High Court for the upcoming harmonised elections on August 23.

