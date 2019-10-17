MDC Byo MP shocked by reports that he raped form 6 girl

A Bulawayo based MDC MP, Anele Ndebele has refuted sexual harassment allegations raised against him.

The Chronicle reported earlier that Ndebele had been arrested for raping and impregnating a form six pupil. Ndebele said responded by posting on Facebook that the State-run paper was peddling lies about him.

He said:

Morning family. l wish to bring it to your attention that l am accused of raping a minor and impregnating her. While this is dishonourable. I would like to assure you once more that l am a victim of fake news.l did not do what l am alleged to have done.

l have called on the police for the last 24 hours to provide me with details on the issue. The charge sheet has not been coming. Yet l am vilified by the State Media who for reasons unknown to me have had access to the charge sheet. l am traumatised.

Subscribe to Pindula Newsletter here

There are indications that l am under arrest but l am not. l shall leave the story here for our spokespersons to interface with the media and shall not comment on the matter again. You have my deepest assurance that this is fake news again!A bulawayo