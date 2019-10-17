Gen Mutisi’s violent wife in court for beating to death 13-yr-old nephew

Former Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) audit executive and wife to Brigadier-General Francis Mutisi Dr Cleopatra Mutisi will stand trial next year at the High Court on allegations of assaulting to death her 13-year-old nephew on suspicion that he stole US$70.

Allegations are that she participated in the fatal assault of her nephew, Tafara Matanhire, whom she accused of stealing money meant for paying people that were repairing a borehole at her Borrowdale home.

Mutisi allegedly roped in, Tafara Frank Gusha and Tafadzwa Shayanewako, who were guarding her residence to help her in bashing her nephew.

She had initially taken the boy to the Hatcliffe police and asked them to beat the confession out of him but they refused.

According to reports by the Herald ,she went home and locked the boy in solitary confinement with no food or water before ordering Gusha and Shayanewako to assault him and recover the money, she also joined in the assault.

The boy died and she allegedly made a false police report that he had been assaulted by unknown assailants at school.

The post mortem revealed that he died from severe head injuries and subdural haemorrhage.

Meanwhile, Brig-Gen Mutisi has filed for divorce at the High Court citing that Cleopatra is violent and abusive, a situation, that has made life unbearable at their home.