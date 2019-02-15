MDC councillor jailed 4 years for burning Zanu PF offices

A long serving ward 2 Kadoma councillor Michael Gore has been jailed for four years for allegedly taking party in the destruction of a Zanu PF party office in Kadoma that was later burnt down.

Gore appeared before Kadoma Regional Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba this afternoon facing charges of engaging in public violence were he partook in the destruction of Zanu PF Kadoma party offices.

Gore was slapped with a four year sentence, with one year being set aside on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Gore who was charged together with other 21 accused persons denied the charge.

Circumstances are that on January 19 at the height of the violence that claimed 17 lives across Zimbabwe, councillor Gore was spotted throwing missiles at Kadoma Zanu PF party offices and later vanished to attend a funeral.

He was then arrested at Kadoma courts while visiting party members who had also been arrested in connection with the violence.

Gore denied any wrongdoing saying the violence took place while he was at the said funeral and only passed by the scene.