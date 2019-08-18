MDC chairperson Thabitha Khumalo arrested

BULAWAYO: The opposition MDC party’s chairperson Thabitha Khumalo has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Bulawayo. Khumalo is being accused of mobilizing people for the demonstrations which have been scheduled to take place on Monday in Bulawayo.

Khumalo and other party members were arrested by Bulawayo police in Tshabalala where they were going door-to-door mobilising people to come out for demonstrations planned for Monday

More Details To Follow

