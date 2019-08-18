Clever Makova: Pictures of the brutal soldier in police uniform?

Since the brutal assault on civilians by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police force during the August 16 protests, social media has been in overdrive questioning whether these were real police officers or soldiers masquerading as police officers.

Some social media users claimed to have found pictorial evidence showing that some of the ZRP officers are in fact soldiers and Zanu PF youths.

Celebrated women’s rights activist Betty Makoni wrote:

Just discovered that the man who left a mother with life-threatening wounds comes from my village of Rusape where it is ABOMINATION to kill. His name is Clever Makomva. Am still digging deeper. We need to dig deeper Anonzi Clever Makomva from Rusape kunonzi kwaRugoi haasi police

