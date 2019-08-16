MDC calls off Harare protest march..Zimbabwe police ban demo

HARARE: Following the Court ruling against the MDC march, the opposition party has now called off the protest which had been scheduled for today.

The party’s Vice President Tendai Biti says the party has now called off the march in Harare but will go ahead with other planned marches in Bulawayo, Gweru and Mutare next week.

Zimbabwe police bans demo

Zimbabwean police have banned street demonstrations planned by the main opposition on Friday and anyone who takes part would be committing a crime, a police spokesman said, likely escalating political tension in the southern African nation.

The opposition MDC said the protests will be peaceful, but police earlier issued a statement saying they believe the protest will turn violent.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi said the police commander for Harare central district had issued “a prohibition notice” against the planned demonstrations and the organizers had been notified that there would be security implications if they proceeded with their actions.

“Anyone who therefore participates in the demonstrations will do so in contravention of public order and security act and the law will take its course,” Nyathi said in a statement. “The police will be conducting patrols, surveillance, stop and searches to ensure law and order is maintained in all areas of the country.”

In News