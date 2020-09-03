Jacob Mafume has been elected new Harare Mayor, after winning with 19 votes against then acting mayor Luckson Mukunguma’s 14 votes.

Chairing the meeting was Cllr Mupamawonde and Cllr Zumba nominated Cllr Mukunguma MDC-T, while Cllr Hadebe nominated Cllr Mafume (MDC-A) for mayorship.

He was elected during a Harare City Council special full council meeting this afternoon.

Meanwhile, municipal police barred observers and residents from the meeting.

The elections follows Herbert Gomba’s late August recall by the Khupe faction which said the Ward 27 former Councillor was no longer representing the party.

Prior to his recall, Gomba was also arrested on corruption charges. CurrentlyCurrently he is out on bail.