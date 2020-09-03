Zanu PF bigwigs have been accused of candidate imposition ahead of the impending Kwekwe Central constituency by-elections, whose dates are yet to be announced by the poll-governing Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), Zwnews has gathered.

The Kwekwe Central seat fell vacant following the death of National Patriotic Front (NPF) legislator Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo two months ago.

Matambanadzo’s passing on has literally thrown the Midlands mining town into an election mode and highly placed Zanu PF sources accused senior officials close to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa of pushing for the candidature of Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube, who is also the nephew of State Security minister, Owen Ncube.

Local Government minister July Moyo has also been accused of working in cahoots with former Mbizo MP Vongaishe Mupereri to have Dhala imposed as the Zanu PF candidate in the looming elections ahead of the party’s shadow MP and 2018 parliamentary candidate, Kandros Mugabe.

“There is a sinister ploy to have Mugabe discarded and even suspended from the party to pave way for Dhala who is the son of Minister Ncube’s sister,” a source privy to the goings on told our reporter.

“It is common knowledge that they just want to get rid of Mugabe who they hate with a passion. Remember, in the 2018 elections, they vigorously campaigned for Maupa who was an independent candidate, just to confuse the electorate,”the source, who requested anonimity for fear of victimisation, said.

Another source also alleged that all along, Dhala has been eyeing the Shurugwi North seat where the sitting MP is the current provincial chairperson, Robson Nyathi.

“What actually shocked most members is that all along, Dhala has been positioning himself for the Shurugwi North seat which is currently under Nyathi. Now that the Kwekwe seat is vacant, he (Dhala) has made a dramatic u-turn and the Moyo camp is now fronting him ahead of Mugabe”.

Added the source:

“You can realise that Mupereri has even told the state media that Dhala will be participating in the by-elections when, in actual fact, the party is yet to come up with the way forward pertaining to the polls”.

Speaking to this publication, both Dhala and Mugabe said they are prepared to face one another in the primary elections to come up with the party candidate for the by-elections.

But, Midlands provincial spokesperson Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube refused to comment on the alleged squabbling and said the provincial leadership will be guided by next week’s meeting with the party’s National Commissar, Victor Matemadanda.

“The national PC (Matemadanda) will guide us on how the forthcoming by-elections but as of now, I cannot really say anything further from that,” Eng McKenzie Ncube said.

Zwnews