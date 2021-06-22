Two Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance youth leaders Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova have been summoned to stand trial on 13 July together with 4 others.

They are facing charges of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police they allegedly staged a demo on 19 Feb 2020.

As stated by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, ZRP alleges that they were holding placards with messages imploring President Emmerson Mnangagwa to relinquish power for failing to respect the Constitution.

-Zwnews