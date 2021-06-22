Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not ordered the postponement of schools reopening.

He says the government has noted with concern messages making rounds on social media alleging that the reopening of schools has been deferred, saying this is not true.

“We have taken note of messages circulating on the WhatsApp platform alleging that the President has deferred the opening of schools by two weeks.

“That is not correct. Should there be a change regarding the opening of schools, Govt will make a formal announcement,” he says.

Meanwhile, the association of schools heads has been calling on the government to postpone the reopening of schools until after winter.

This was also supported by the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe.

-Zwnews