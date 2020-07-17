17-07-2020.

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly is deeply in shock and grief following the untimely passing on our Secretary for Recruitment Kerine Murwira.

Leader Murwira who was also part of the Organizing Committee succumbed to high blood pressure today.

Funeral program for Comrade Kerine will be notified in due course.

As an Assembly we have lost a strong pillar of the National Democratic Struggle who was genuinely committed to a better Zimbabwe.

We pray for Almighty guidance in this trying time.

Rest In Power Kerine!

#KushingaMberi!

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

(MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson)