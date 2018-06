MDC-Alliance President Mr Nelson Chamisa takes the election campaign to the northern end of Midlands where he is scheduled to address seven rallies.

Today he addressed bumper crowds at Mapani Business Centre in Sanyati before another big rally at Mutora Business Centre(Nembudziya) in Gokwe North district.

This used to be a no go area, a home turf for Mnangagwa’s loyalist, Zanu-PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena.