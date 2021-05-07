The Movement for Democratic Alliance (MDC-Alliance) says one of its National Executive Committee (NEC) member and recalled Member of Parliament for Mufakose Susan Matsunga was attacked by suspected regime agents for speaking truth to power.

The party says the men said they wanted to kill her for declaring allegiance to party President Nelson Chamisa.

“Our NEC Member & Recalled M.P for Mufakose Susan Matsunga was attacked by suspected regime agents for speaking truth to power.

“The men said they wanted to kill her for declaring allegiance to President @nelsonchamisa in her interview with OpenParlyZw,” paid the party.

Secretary for Public Service and Social Welfare, Maureene Kademaunga confirmed the development saying she was on her way to see Matsunga:

“On my way to be with our Member of Parliament & NEC member Susan Matsunga who was brutalised by unidentified men who accused her of being a “bigmouth” & took her money & phone for speaking with @OpenParlyZw. Brutality against women in politics is retrogressive & criminal,” she said.

-Zwnews