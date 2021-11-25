The Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change Alliance has joined the universe mark 16 days activism against gender based violence (GBV).

The party has since called on the President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration to respect local and international laws.

“As we join the rest of the world in commemorating 16 days of activism against gender based violence, we urge the regime to respect both local & international laws that protect citizens safety.

“We call for the prevention & elimination of violence against women and girls,” says the party.

Zwnews