A Harare-bound Inter Africa bus from Musume overturned at Polandi in Mberengwa injuring passengers on board.

The slippery dust road between Buchwa Turn-Off and Chief Ngungumbane’s area is suspected to have led the bus to lose control and overturned.

Police details are currently on the scene to establish what could have caused the accident.

The injured passengers were ferried to Zvishavane District Hospital.

ZBC