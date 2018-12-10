Undenge freed: ED fails to cage Mugabe era criminals who plundered Zim

Former Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Samuel Undenge has been acquitted on the criminal of abuse of office charges relating to his alleged influence in the awarding of the Gwanda Solar Power Project deal to Wicknell Chivayo.

This development comes at a time when President Mnangagwa and his team are under pressure for taking to long to arrest the so called “criminals” who plundered the country during Mugabe’s time.

Many have been left with more questions than answers over the show trials that bring nothing to the country:

“I hear former Minister Undenge acquitted today. Will Mnangagwa government arrest anyone for corruption. You hear Mthuli Ncube in Washington lying government is making strides towards curbing corruption.

“Undenge has been acquitted and Supa’s trial deferred now tell me, which criminals were around Mugabe and what purpose did # operationrestorelegacy serve?,” said someone responding to the Undenge acquittal.

A number of people with ill-gotten wealth including the Mugabe family are actually living lavish lifestyle at the expense of the treasury and taxpayers.

Meanwhile, the trial of former ICT and Cyber Security Minister and Nyanga South legislator Supa Mandiwanzira has been postponed to the 18th of December after the defence raised concern over the late submission of papers by the state.