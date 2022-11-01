TV Actress Mbali Ngiba is reportedly the latest addition to the cast of Showmax’s hit reality show, The Housewives of Durban (RHOD)

According to Isolezwe Mbali has joined the reality show which is set to start production for the third season. The previous season of RHOD featured Sorisha Naidoo, Nonkanyiso Conco, Annie Mthembu, Nonku Williiams, Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, Londie London, and JoJo Robinson.

Fans have been wondering on social media about who would be joining this season and the cat is finally out of the bag.

According to the publication source some of the cast members of the show will not be returning when the new season starts “Mbali is one of those who will appear in this program and the recording of the program is about to start. “There are those who will not return, but it will be announced soon,” said the source.

The source reportedly said LaConco will not be returning on season 3. LaConco ruffled feathers last season because of her attitude towards Thobile Mseleku and she was accused of lying about her mystery boyfriend.

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Mseleku called a spade by spade when she confronted LaConco for being cold towards her throughout the season.

LaConco was not a fan of MaKhumalo from her debut and she even threw jab at her grand entrance with Mseleku during an event MaKhumalo organized for the ladies, who said she expected someone influential like Oprah Winfrey to be there.

“You know I am expecting some private jets, red carpets, Oprah Winfrey is in Durban or some Beyonce has landed or somebody special, we were invited by Thobile. I have never been bored like this in my life.” she said.

During the re-union Donovan asked her if she was inheriting the beef from Mayeni, who is one of Mseleku’s wives.

“Absolutely not, It has got nothing to do with MaYeni. Thobile and I knew that there was a bridge we had to cross before. Maybe my weakness was when I saw the cameras, I couldn’t quickly just laugh before we crossed that bridge.

“Maybe that was my weakness and I am sorry for that. So, if she is able to do that, I couldn’t and it looked as if I had beef with her.”

Thobile did not mince her words when she responded to her. She said she does not remember being mean to her, but LaConco kept on pressing her buttons.

“I wouldn’t even say that I was confused, in life there will come a time where you will not be able to hide who you are, and I really never thought that she inherited any beef. It was just her being herself. Until this day I still don’t remember being cold to her. I really feel like she lied to herself until she believed in her own lies,” she said.

Thobile said LaConco has been taking a swipe at her and showing that she hates her. “Her thinking that it’s a bridge we needed to cross honestly she took it too far, I really thinks she was trying to cover whatever attitude she comes to me because she has been insulting me, she has been showing that she hates me, as a result I was very surprised and shocked when she I saw her offering a hug, I was like, I have never seen this type of a devil on earth.”

She said LaConco has been mean to her during her diaries but when she sees her she is not. “No I am being honest, how can you be so mean to me everywhere you can a chance and when you see me for the first time knowing that I have seen everything you have said about me and you give me a hug and call me sweetie.”

She says she doesn’t hate her, but that doesn’t mean she won’t hug her when she sees her. She went on to say that she mentioned that she respected Musa Mseleku and his wife, but MaKhumalo dismissed that statement.

Image: Twitter/ text- ZALebs